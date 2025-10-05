Left Menu

Russell Dominates Singapore GP as McLaren Clinches Constructors’ Championship

George Russell clinched a commanding victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, securing his and Mercedes' second win of the year. McLaren also celebrated bagging the Formula 1 constructors' title. The race was a significant milestone for Russell following a previous crash in Singapore.

Updated: 05-10-2025 19:52 IST
In a thrilling display, George Russell took victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, marking a major milestone in his career and securing his and Mercedes' second win this season.

McLaren emerged triumphant in the constructors' championship with six races remaining. Russell's impeccable control from pole position ensured he stayed ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, despite Verstappen's car challenges.

The event was also notable for being declared an official 'heat hazard,' highlighting new FIA regulations. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also had an on-track clash, intensifying their intra-team rivalry as Norris chipped away at Piastri's standings lead.

