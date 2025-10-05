Russell Dominates Singapore GP as McLaren Clinches Constructors’ Championship

In a thrilling display, George Russell took victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, marking a major milestone in his career and securing his and Mercedes' second win this season.

McLaren emerged triumphant in the constructors' championship with six races remaining. Russell's impeccable control from pole position ensured he stayed ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, despite Verstappen's car challenges.

The event was also notable for being declared an official 'heat hazard,' highlighting new FIA regulations. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri also had an on-track clash, intensifying their intra-team rivalry as Norris chipped away at Piastri's standings lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)