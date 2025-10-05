Left Menu

George Russell Clinches Thrilling Singapore Grand Prix Under Lights

George Russell delivered a stunning performance to secure victory for Mercedes in the Singapore Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Russell's victory came as McLaren secured another constructors' title, despite tension between teammates Oscar Piastri and Norris during the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:20 IST
George Russell Clinches Thrilling Singapore Grand Prix Under Lights
George Russell

In a dramatic turn of events under the stunning lights of the Marina Bay street circuit, George Russell claimed a dominant victory in the Singapore Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday. The Briton showcased a masterclass performance from pole position, crossing the finish line 5.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull's defending champion Max Verstappen.

The race featured intense battles for podium positions, with Lando Norris putting Verstappen under significant pressure but ultimately settling for third place. This effort, alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri's performance, ensured McLaren's back-to-back constructors' title, although team tensions were evident during the race.

Verstappen's second-place finish came amidst a challenging race narrative, with pit strategies playing a crucial role in the final standings. The event marked Mercedes' resurgence, leaving fans exhilarated and the championship battle wide open as the season approaches its climax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

Bihar Assembly Polls: Schedule Announcement Looms

 India
2
Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

Triumphant Tommy: Gainey's Long Awaited Victory

 United States
3
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaze

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Hospital: Fire Claims Six Lives in Trauma Centre Blaz...

 India
4
Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

Steven Fisk's Stellar Triumph: A PGA Tour Victory to Remember

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025