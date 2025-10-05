George Russell Clinches Thrilling Singapore Grand Prix Under Lights

In a dramatic turn of events under the stunning lights of the Marina Bay street circuit, George Russell claimed a dominant victory in the Singapore Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday. The Briton showcased a masterclass performance from pole position, crossing the finish line 5.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull's defending champion Max Verstappen.

The race featured intense battles for podium positions, with Lando Norris putting Verstappen under significant pressure but ultimately settling for third place. This effort, alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri's performance, ensured McLaren's back-to-back constructors' title, although team tensions were evident during the race.

Verstappen's second-place finish came amidst a challenging race narrative, with pit strategies playing a crucial role in the final standings. The event marked Mercedes' resurgence, leaving fans exhilarated and the championship battle wide open as the season approaches its climax.

(With inputs from agencies.)