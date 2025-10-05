Bengaluru Torpedoes Triumph Over Kolkata Thunderbolts in Volleyball Showdown
Bengaluru Torpedoes pulled off a remarkable comeback against Kolkata Thunderbolts in the Prime Volleyball League. Crucial performances from Joel Benjamin and others helped secure a 3-1 victory, marking Bengaluru's second win of the season. Kolkata put up a strong defense but couldn't contain Bengaluru's late-game surge.
Bengaluru Torpedoes pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat the Kolkata Thunderbolts 11-14, 15-13, 15-11, 15-11 in their Prime Volleyball League match at Bengaluru on Sunday.
Joel Benjamin was instrumental in the victory and earned the player of the match accolade. The game saw a dramatic shift in momentum as Kolkata's early lead, driven by Ashwal Rai's impact and Matin Takavar's service, was overturned by Bengaluru's resilience.
Bengaluru's Joel Benjamin found his rhythm, and decisive plays from Jalen Penrose and Mujeeb saw the team win crucial points. Despite Kolkata's persistent effort, the determined Torpedoes secured their second season win, guided under the leadership of David Lee.
