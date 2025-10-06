Fabio Cannavaro Takes Helm as Uzbekistan's World Cup Coach

Uzbekistan has announced the appointment of Fabio Cannavaro, a celebrated former Italy defender, as the new head coach of its national football team. The decision comes in preparation for Uzbekistan's historic first World Cup participation next year.

Cannavaro, who famously captained Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, steps into the role effective immediately, according to a statement released by the Uzbekistan football association on the social media platform X. His extensive international experience is seen as a crucial asset as Uzbekistan eyes a stronger presence on the global stage.

Uzbekistan qualified for the 2026 World Cup back in June, under the leadership of local coach Timur Kapadze. However, the national team has now turned to Cannavaro, bypassing other speculated candidates such as Joachim Löw and Paulo Bento, to guide the team in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)