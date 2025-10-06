Young Tennis Stars Shine at Fenesta Open Amid Weather Challenges

The Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship showcased outstanding performances as young tennis stars Prakaash Sarran, Hruthik Katakam, and Tavish Pahwa each secured decisive victories in the U16 boys singles event.

Hruthik Katakam, the sixth seed, demonstrated superior skills in a quick match, defeating Rudra Batham 6–2, 6–1 by breaking his opponent's serve five times. Meanwhile, eighth seed Tavish Pahwa exhibited composure against Gyansh Manchanda, taking the match 6–3, 6–1.

Top seed Prakaash Sarran was also in top form, overpowering Atharva Anant 6–1, 6–2 through aggressive play. Despite New Delhi's persistent rain causing delays in the tournament, these young players remained undeterred, marking their presence in the U16 category.

(With inputs from agencies.)