David Kogan Appointed Chair of England's Independent Football Regulator

The British government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced on Monday that David Kogan will serve as chair of England's newly established Independent Football Regulator (IFR).

The IFR aims to tackle challenges in English football's lower tiers, despite the Premier League's status as Europe's top league with significant TV revenues. It will introduce a licensing system for the top-five levels, ensuring clubs meet financial, ownership, and fan engagement standards.

Kogan, a seasoned media executive with experience in negotiating TV rights, was validated by a UK parliamentary committee and will serve a five-year term, coinciding with the formal enactment of the Football Governance Act in July.

