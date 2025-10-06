Israel–Premier Tech Cycling Team to Rebrand Amid Protests

The Israel–Premier Tech cycling team is set to undergo a significant rebranding for the 2026 season, according to an announcement made on Monday. After over a decade of sporting an Israeli identity, the team has faced a wave of protests related to their race involvement.

This change comes as team sponsors have urged a name modification, leading to a strategic review of their branding. 'This decision reflects our unwavering commitment to our riders, staff, and partners, marking a pivotal move away from our Israeli identity,' the team conveyed.

Protests, including disruptions at the recent Vuelta a Espana, prompted the team to reconsider their identity and Sylvan Adams, the team owner, will step back to focus on his duties as President of the World Jewish Congress. Further branding details await announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)