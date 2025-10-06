UEFA Approves Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

UEFA has reluctantly given the green light for a Serie A and a LaLiga match to take place overseas, the European football governing body confirmed on Monday.

In a controversial decision, Barcelona and Villarreal are set to face off in Miami this December. Meanwhile, AC Milan's match against Como will unfold in Perth, Australia, in early February. The San Siro stadium is unavailable due to preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

UEFA's Executive Committee stated that its approval is an exception, underscoring FIFA's framework still lacks clarity. The organization emphasized that such moves should not become the norm, as preserving the integrity of home leagues remains a priority.

