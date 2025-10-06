Left Menu

Fabio Cannavaro: Leading Uzbekistan to Their World Cup Debut

Former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro has been appointed as the coach of Uzbekistan's national football team in preparation for their first appearance in the World Cup next year. Cannavaro, an experienced coach with international credentials, is expected to enhance the team's prospects on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Uzbekistan has appointed Fabio Cannavaro, a former Italian football star, as its national team coach for their upcoming World Cup debut next year, the Uzbekistan football association confirmed on Monday via X.

Cannavaro, who led Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, steps into the role immediately, succeeding local coach Timur Kapadze, who qualified the team for the 2026 World Cup. The move aims to infuse the team with greater international expertise, following links with other high-profile coaches like Joachim Löw and Paulo Bento.

With notable players like Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov and Roma's Eldor Shomurodov, Uzbekistan is set to compete in a tournament co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Cannavaro's extensive coaching experience, primarily in Asia, includes stints in Europe and a Chinese Super League title with Guangzhou Evergrande.

