Cycling Legends Clash: An Epic Showdown in Andorra

This month, cycling giants Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard will face off in the groundbreaking Andorra Cycling Masters. The inaugural event promises an unparalleled competition featuring four elite riders in a distinctive format.

The race comprises an 8km uphill time trial on the Coll de la Gallina and a 32km urban duel set in the vibrant streets of Andorra la Vella and Escaldes Engordany. Competitors will race without team assistance, highlighting individual prowess.

Alongside Primoz Roglic and Isaac del Torro, Pogacar and Vingegaard aim to captivate fans. Event organizer David Quintana described the event as a chance to identify the true 'champion of champions' in a setting that reveals cyclists' raw talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)