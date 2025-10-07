Left Menu

Cycling Legends Clash: An Epic Showdown in Andorra

Cycling titans Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard will compete in the first Andorra Cycling Masters, a unique four-rider race with an 8km uphill trial and a 32km urban duel. The event includes Primoz Roglic and Isaac del Torro, offering fans a rare glimpse of these top cyclists competing without team support.

Updated: 07-10-2025 16:21 IST
This month, cycling giants Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard will face off in the groundbreaking Andorra Cycling Masters. The inaugural event promises an unparalleled competition featuring four elite riders in a distinctive format.

The race comprises an 8km uphill time trial on the Coll de la Gallina and a 32km urban duel set in the vibrant streets of Andorra la Vella and Escaldes Engordany. Competitors will race without team assistance, highlighting individual prowess.

Alongside Primoz Roglic and Isaac del Torro, Pogacar and Vingegaard aim to captivate fans. Event organizer David Quintana described the event as a chance to identify the true 'champion of champions' in a setting that reveals cyclists' raw talents.

