Star Cricketers Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Awards

Indian cricketers Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Smriti Mandhana have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month awards for September. Abhishek showcased remarkable performance during the Asia Cup, while Kuldeep excelled as a leading wicket-taker. Mandhana's stellar performance against Australia earned her a nomination. Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett is also a nominee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian cricketers have once again taken center stage with Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Smriti Mandhana earning nominations for the prestigious ICC Player of the Month awards for September.

Abhishek Sharma dazzled during the Asia Cup, striking a total of 314 runs across seven T20Is, including earning the accolade of 'Player of the Tournament' for his remarkable performances, notably a strike rate of 200.

On the women's side, Smriti Mandhana's exceptional form against Australia, highlighted by 308 runs in four ODIs, made her a standout nominee. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's star batsman Brian Bennett's exceptional form has also landed him in the mix for this coveted accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

