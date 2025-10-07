Star Cricketers Nominated for ICC Player of the Month Awards

Indian cricketers have once again taken center stage with Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Smriti Mandhana earning nominations for the prestigious ICC Player of the Month awards for September.

Abhishek Sharma dazzled during the Asia Cup, striking a total of 314 runs across seven T20Is, including earning the accolade of 'Player of the Tournament' for his remarkable performances, notably a strike rate of 200.

On the women's side, Smriti Mandhana's exceptional form against Australia, highlighted by 308 runs in four ODIs, made her a standout nominee. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's star batsman Brian Bennett's exceptional form has also landed him in the mix for this coveted accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)