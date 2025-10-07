Golf Revolution: India's First Franchise-Based League Takes Swing
The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), India’s first franchise-based golf league, is set to debut in January. Supported by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and co-founded by Yuvraj Singh, the league aims to popularize golf in India with teams consisting of both professional and amateur golfers, and features renowned Indian golfers as Icon players.
In a significant move for Indian golf, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with cricket legend and Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) co-founder, Yuvraj Singh, to deliberate on the sport's growth across the nation.
The IGPL, crafted alongside the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI), and the PGA of India, marks the nation's inaugural venture into franchise-based golf. This tournament, set for January, will see teams from six cities with both professional and amateur golfers, comprising men and women, in a distinctive team-based format.
Despite facing disciplinary challenges from the Professional Golf Tour Of India (PGTI), the IGPL finds moral support from the Sports Ministry. This backing is a testament to the curriculum's rising momentum, aiming to uncover and cultivate the next generation of golf champions. Enthusiasts and seasoned players alike eagerly anticipate this landmark event.
