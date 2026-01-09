Left Menu

Cricketing Star Teams Up with AI Skincare Innovators

NXTFACE, an AI-driven skincare brand, announces cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues as its National brand ambassador. The collaboration will feature an integrated marketing campaign during the Women's T20 League, aiming to connect with young consumers and highlight values like resilience and self-belief through Rodrigues' association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:12 IST
  • India

In a significant move for NXTFACE, the AI-driven skincare brand unveiled its collaboration with cricket superstar Jemimah Rodrigues, appointing her as the National brand ambassador.

The tie-up is set to launch a comprehensive marketing blitz across television, digital media, and OTT platforms during the Women's T20 League. This strategic alignment seeks to capture young consumers' attention by aligning with the characteristics that modern India values.

Dhamyanthi, Founder of NXTFACE, emphasized the partnership's resonance with values like resilience and self-belief—qualities epitomized by today's women cricketers. Rodrigues' inclusion marks a pivotal moment in the brand's evolution, reflecting its intent to stay culturally relevant and responsive to the aspirations of today's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

