Cricketing Star Teams Up with AI Skincare Innovators

In a significant move for NXTFACE, the AI-driven skincare brand unveiled its collaboration with cricket superstar Jemimah Rodrigues, appointing her as the National brand ambassador.

The tie-up is set to launch a comprehensive marketing blitz across television, digital media, and OTT platforms during the Women's T20 League. This strategic alignment seeks to capture young consumers' attention by aligning with the characteristics that modern India values.

Dhamyanthi, Founder of NXTFACE, emphasized the partnership's resonance with values like resilience and self-belief—qualities epitomized by today's women cricketers. Rodrigues' inclusion marks a pivotal moment in the brand's evolution, reflecting its intent to stay culturally relevant and responsive to the aspirations of today's youth.

