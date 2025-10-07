Dominance in the Ring: Services Boxers Rule BFI Cup

In a commanding display of skill and determination, Services boxers emerged as the top performers in the inaugural BFI Cup. The men's competition ended with decisive victories that underscored their supremacy on the national circuit.

Vishwanath set a strong precedent with a 5-0 win in the 47-50kg category, while world bronze medallist Mohammad Husamuddin secured a 5-0 victory in the 55-60kg division. Additionally, Vanshaj, Sumit Kumar, Sachin, and Ankush, all representing Services, clinched victories, asserting their team's dominance.

The competition concluded with Services clinching seven golds, followed by Haryana and Railways. Among the individual accolades, Khushi Jadhav was named best female boxer, with Ashish earning top honors in men's boxing.

