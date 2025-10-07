Left Menu

Dominance in the Ring: Services Boxers Rule BFI Cup

Services boxers dominated the BFI Cup, capturing seven gold medals in the men's competition. Notable victories included those by Vishwanath, Husamuddin, Sachin, and Ankush, reinforcing their prowess. In individual awards, Maharashtra's Khushi Jadhav and Services' Ashish were recognized as the best boxers in their respective categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:12 IST
Dominance in the Ring: Services Boxers Rule BFI Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display of skill and determination, Services boxers emerged as the top performers in the inaugural BFI Cup. The men's competition ended with decisive victories that underscored their supremacy on the national circuit.

Vishwanath set a strong precedent with a 5-0 win in the 47-50kg category, while world bronze medallist Mohammad Husamuddin secured a 5-0 victory in the 55-60kg division. Additionally, Vanshaj, Sumit Kumar, Sachin, and Ankush, all representing Services, clinched victories, asserting their team's dominance.

The competition concluded with Services clinching seven golds, followed by Haryana and Railways. Among the individual accolades, Khushi Jadhav was named best female boxer, with Ashish earning top honors in men's boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India
2
RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

RBI Proposes Shift to Expected Credit Loss Framework

 India
3
Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

Outrage Erupts Over School Principal's Alleged Role in Student Suicide

 India
4
Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

Political Tensions Surge as TMC Headquarters Vandalized in Agartala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025