Sophie Ecclestone Leads England's Spin Charge to Down Bangladesh in Women's World Cup

Sophie Ecclestone showcased her skill with the ball, recording impressive figures of 3/24 as England's spinners delivered a clinical performance, bowling out Bangladesh for 178 in the Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

Bangladesh's innings was highlighted by Sobhana Mostary's patient 60 off 108 balls, while Rabeya Khan provided late fireworks with a quick 43 from 27 balls. England's spinners, including Charlotte Dean and Alice Capsey, who took two wickets each, proved too much for the opposition.

England, coming off a strong win against Pakistan, controlled the match from the start. Despite a promising opening by Bangladesh, England's disciplined bowling attack, led by Ecclestone, dismantled the batting lineup, ensuring a smooth path to victory.

