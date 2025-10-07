Ravi Kalpana: Inspiring a New Era in Andhra Women's Cricket

Ravi Kalpana, a trailblazer for Andhra women's cricket, was overwhelmed with pride when the Andhra Cricket Association decided to name a stand after her on October 12. The honor recognizes her historic journey as the first woman from the state to represent India in cricket, debuting against New Zealand in 2015.

Kalpana's cricketing career may have been brief, but her impact has been profound. Her success inspired a new generation of female cricketers from Andhra, breaking societal norms and encouraging families to consider sports as a viable career pathway for girls.

Despite early struggles, including financial hardships, Kalpana now mentors young teams and celebrates the improved cricketing infrastructure and opportunities for women in the region. Her story marks the dawn of a promising future for Andhra's women's cricket.

