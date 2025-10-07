Gennaro Gattuso: Navigating Tense Italy-Israel World Cup Qualifier

Italy's national team coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has emphasized the need for concentration as his squad prepares for a World Cup qualifier against Israel. Despite a strong start under his leadership, the atmosphere surrounding the match is fraught with tension.

The match, scheduled for Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, comes in the wake of widespread pro-Palestinian protests sparked by Israel's recent actions in Gaza. As a result, security measures at the venue have been heightened and the crowd size reduced.

With Norway leading Group I, Gattuso is urging his players to focus on improvements, particularly in defence, to maintain their competitive edge. The coach remains optimistic, noting the team's ability to secure a dramatic win over Israel recently, yet acknowledges more work is needed.