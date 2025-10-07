Left Menu

Gennaro Gattuso: Navigating Tense Italy-Israel World Cup Qualifier

Italy's coach, Gennaro Gattuso, addresses the challenging atmosphere ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Israel amid political tensions. He urges focus and improvement from his team. The qualifier will be held under tight security due to ongoing protests concerning Israel's actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:21 IST
Italy's national team coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has emphasized the need for concentration as his squad prepares for a World Cup qualifier against Israel. Despite a strong start under his leadership, the atmosphere surrounding the match is fraught with tension.

The match, scheduled for Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, comes in the wake of widespread pro-Palestinian protests sparked by Israel's recent actions in Gaza. As a result, security measures at the venue have been heightened and the crowd size reduced.

With Norway leading Group I, Gattuso is urging his players to focus on improvements, particularly in defence, to maintain their competitive edge. The coach remains optimistic, noting the team's ability to secure a dramatic win over Israel recently, yet acknowledges more work is needed.

