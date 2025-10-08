Star Shuffles and Setbacks: A Sports News Roundup

In a surprising move, Duke University appointed Jayson Tatum, the current Boston Celtics star, as their chief basketball officer. Tatum, suffering from a ruptured Achilles, will miss the NBA season, marking a significant engagement off the court for the 27-year-old All-Star.

Conor McGregor, once a dual champion in UFC, has agreed to an 18-month penalty for missed doping tests, according to the UFC. McGregor's failure to provide samples led to regulatory breaches, pushing the sport into yet another doping controversy.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers enhanced their defensive lineup by acquiring Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL shuffle continued with Herschel Walker joining as the latest U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, Jerry Jones facing fines, LeBron staying in the game, and teams making strategic roster changes ahead of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)