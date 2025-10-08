Left Menu

Beth Mooney's Heroics Propel Australia to Commanding World Cup Total

Beth Mooney's brilliant 109 steered Australia to 221/9 in the ICC Women's World Cup after Pakistan's spinners had them struggling. Mooney's innings, supported by Alana King, was crucial as Australia overcame early setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:58 IST
Beth Mooney
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Beth Mooney delivered a stunning 109-run performance, rescuing Australia in their ICC Women's World Cup clash against Pakistan. Her efforts lifted the team from a precarious 76/7 to a solid 221/9, showcasing her unrivaled resilience against Pakistan's spin attack led by Nashra Sandhu.

Despite Australia's early struggles against Pakistan's bowlers, Mooney remained composed, building key partnerships to guide her team past the 200-run mark. Her 11 fours and strategic play were instrumental in this remarkable innings, marking her fifth ODI century.

Alana King's unbeaten 51, partnering with Mooney, set a new record for ninth-wicket stands in women's ODIs, further solidifying Australia's comeback amidst challenging conditions. Mooney's captaincy and strategic brilliance made her innings memorable in this critical World Cup matchup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

