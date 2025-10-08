India Dominates to Secure Quarterfinal Spot in BWF World Junior Championships

India stamped its authority and secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships after defeating UAE decisively at the National Centre of Excellence on Wednesday.

In a day of stunning matchups, the USA upset France, while Japan overcame top-seeded Thailand, both topping their respective groups. India, maintaining its unbeaten streak, displayed remarkable prowess against UAE with notable performances from Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda.

The top teams from the group stages advance to compete for the championship title, with India facing the top-placed team from yet undecided Group G and USA gearing up to face Japan in the upcoming quarterfinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)