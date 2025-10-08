Pakistan's Struggle Against Australia's Bowling Powerhouse

Pakistan's cricket team recently faced a tough challenge against Australia's formidable bowlers. In a match that saw Pakistan all out at just 114 runs in 36.3 overs, Kim Garth showcased her skill with a remarkable three-wicket haul, while Megan Schutt supported with two key wickets.

The batting order struggled to withstand the precise attack, as Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner also chipped in with crucial dismissals. This demonstrated Australia's depth and versatility in cricketing prowess.

The match highlights the ongoing need for Pakistan to bolster its batting strategy to compete effectively at the international level as they contend against top-tier teams like Australia.

