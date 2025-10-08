Left Menu

Unchallenged Path: Ben Sulayem's Likely Re-Election as FIA President

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem appears poised for re-election in December, as his rivals struggle to find support from eligible candidates. To progress, candidates must draw a team of seven vice-presidents from various regions. So far, main rival Tim Mayer and other potential contenders face challenges forming complete teams.

08-10-2025
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem looks set to secure another term as the head of Formula One's governing body, with current rival candidates struggling to gather necessary support. A list published on Wednesday indicated an absence of eligible contenders able to form complete teams for the presidency election in December.

The International Automobile Federation announced 29 individuals eligible for its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC), from which presidential hopefuls must recruit a team of seven vice-presidents across global regions to qualify. Notably, South America's single representative, Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone, highlights the challenge faced by rivals in securing diverse coalition support.

Despite three potential candidates, including former Formula One chief steward Tim Mayer from the U.S., expressing intent to challenge the status quo, assembling a full team remains daunting. With a deadline looming, Ben Sulayem announced his running mates in September, asserting a commanding position ahead of the December 12 election at the FIA General Assembly in Tashkent.

