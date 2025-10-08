Left Menu

Spanish La Liga Makes Historic U.S. Debut with Villarreal vs. Barcelona in Miami

La Liga will host its first regular-season match in the United States between Villarreal and Barcelona at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. This historic event, approved by UEFA, is part of La Liga's strategic move to expand its brand globally, despite initial resistance from fans and officials.

Updated: 08-10-2025 22:52 IST
La Liga is set to break new ground with its first-ever regular-season match in the United States, featuring Villarreal against Barcelona at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on December 20. This milestone is part of La Liga's ongoing strategy to globalize its brand, league president Javier Tebas announced.

The initiative faced initial rejection in 2018 due to opposition from players, fans, and clubs. This year, however, the plan gained traction with UEFA's consent, despite lingering fan opposition. The Spanish federation and the Italian league, planning a similar match in Australia, did not block the move.

This overseas match aims to enhance the league's international profile, facilitated by a partnership with Relevent Sports. The decision followed FIFA's withdrawal from legal opposition, signaling a shift in international soccer's approach to staging games globally. Villareal, set to be the nominal home team, will offer incentives to season ticket-holders for their participation.

