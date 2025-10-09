Left Menu

Frenkie de Jong Speaks Out Against Miami LaLiga Match

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong voiced his disapproval of a LaLiga match set to be played in Miami, citing competitive fairness despite commercial benefits. The December 20 match between Barcelona and Villarreal marks the first European league game to be held abroad, a decision UEFA president Ceferin criticized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:53 IST
Frenkie de Jong Speaks Out Against Miami LaLiga Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has raised objections against the planned LaLiga clash between his club and Villarreal scheduled to take place in Miami later this year. While acknowledging the commercial incentives, he expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to host the match abroad.

The fixture, which is Villarreal's home game against Barcelona, is set for December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, according to LaLiga President Javier Tebas. This marks a historic move as it is the first time an official European league game will be played outside of Europe.

De Jong's concerns echo those of UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who labeled the decision as 'regrettable' and emphasized that it should not establish a precedent. The issue of overseas matches is poised to continue as AC Milan is scheduled to play a Serie A match in Australia in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025