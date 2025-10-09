Frenkie de Jong Speaks Out Against Miami LaLiga Match

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has raised objections against the planned LaLiga clash between his club and Villarreal scheduled to take place in Miami later this year. While acknowledging the commercial incentives, he expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to host the match abroad.

The fixture, which is Villarreal's home game against Barcelona, is set for December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, according to LaLiga President Javier Tebas. This marks a historic move as it is the first time an official European league game will be played outside of Europe.

De Jong's concerns echo those of UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who labeled the decision as 'regrettable' and emphasized that it should not establish a precedent. The issue of overseas matches is poised to continue as AC Milan is scheduled to play a Serie A match in Australia in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)