Saudi Arabia Inches Closer to World Cup Qualification with Thrilling Win Over Indonesia

In an exhilarating display of football prowess, Saudi Arabia triumphed over Indonesia 3-2, positioning themselves a victory away from the 2026 World Cup. This pivotal win in Jeddah sets the stage for their crucial match against Iraq next Tuesday, which could secure their place in the international football tournament for the seventh time.

Indonesia, led by former football star Patrick Kluivert, opened with a penalty goal, but Saudi Arabia's Saleh Abu Al-Shamat swiftly evened the score. Firas Al-Buraikan further cemented Saudi Arabia's lead with two goals, despite Indonesia's Kevin Diks striking again in the 89th minute. Saudi Arabia held firm, even as Mohamed Kanno was sent off late in the game.

In Group A, Qatar and Oman ended in a stalemate, highlighting the tight competition for World Cup slots. Qatar's coach, Julen Lopetegui, acknowledged the tough defense faced, whereas Oman's Carlos Queiroz focused on strategies against the UAE, underlining the stakes for upcoming matches.

