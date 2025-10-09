Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Inches Closer to World Cup Qualification with Thrilling Win Over Indonesia

Saudi Arabia secured a 3-2 victory over Indonesia, edging closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. A win against Iraq will guarantee them top place in Group B, ensuring their World Cup spot. Despite a fierce match, Indonesia's World Cup return chance now depends on defeating Iraq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 09-10-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:22 IST
Saudi Arabia Inches Closer to World Cup Qualification with Thrilling Win Over Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In an exhilarating display of football prowess, Saudi Arabia triumphed over Indonesia 3-2, positioning themselves a victory away from the 2026 World Cup. This pivotal win in Jeddah sets the stage for their crucial match against Iraq next Tuesday, which could secure their place in the international football tournament for the seventh time.

Indonesia, led by former football star Patrick Kluivert, opened with a penalty goal, but Saudi Arabia's Saleh Abu Al-Shamat swiftly evened the score. Firas Al-Buraikan further cemented Saudi Arabia's lead with two goals, despite Indonesia's Kevin Diks striking again in the 89th minute. Saudi Arabia held firm, even as Mohamed Kanno was sent off late in the game.

In Group A, Qatar and Oman ended in a stalemate, highlighting the tight competition for World Cup slots. Qatar's coach, Julen Lopetegui, acknowledged the tough defense faced, whereas Oman's Carlos Queiroz focused on strategies against the UAE, underlining the stakes for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
2
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
3
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey
4
India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, economic progress: PM Modi.

India-UK partnership becoming crucial foundation for global stability, econo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025