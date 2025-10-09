Left Menu

Deepti Sharma Inches Closer to Historic 150-Wicket Milestone

As India faces South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup, Deepti Sharma is just four wickets away from a significant 150-wicket achievement. India remains unbeaten, while South Africa seeks redemption after a poor start. Deepti's performance will be crucial for India's continued dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:24 IST
Deepti Sharma in action. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for India's ICC Women's World Cup match-up against South Africa, all eyes are on Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who is on the brink of achieving a remarkable milestone. Sharma is just four wickets shy of becoming the second Indian player to reach 150 wickets in women's ODIs.

Unbeaten so far, after victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Indian squad is set to encounter South Africa, a team eager to bounce back after suffering a devastating ten-wicket defeat to England in their opener. South Africa's subsequent win over New Zealand, powered by Tazmin Brits' record-breaking century, has reignited their campaign spirit.

Deepti has exhibited stellar form in the tournament, securing six wickets in two matches and maintaining an impressive average. Her off-spin strategy will be a pivotal factor as India seeks to uphold its winning streak. Meanwhile, legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami maintains her lead as India's highest wicket-taker, with an illustrious career summing up to 255 wickets. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

