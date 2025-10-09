Malaysia's Naturalisation Controversy: Asian Cup Hopes at Risk

In a rapidly escalating controversy, Malaysia is under scrutiny for naturalising seven national football team members after FIFA suspended the players due to alleged falsification of documents. The football world's governing body has reportedly found evidence suggesting the use of forged certificates.

FIFA's disciplinary committee revealed this week that Malaysian authorities might have employed altered documents to secure the naturalisation of mixed-heritage players, including Gabriel Palmero and Facundo Garces. This discovery has raised questions about the level of scrutiny exercised by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

The unfolding scandal has triggered a public outcry, with calls for accountability from both the FAM and governmental bodies responsible for citizenship grants. Malaysia's Home Minister defended the decision, citing constitutional grounds, while the scandal jeopardises the nation's participation in the Asian Cup following previous victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)