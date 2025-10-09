Indonesia's national football team stands on the verge of missing out on the World Cup after a 3-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia. Despite two penalty goals by Kevin Diks, the team struggled to score in open play, leading to coach Patrick Kluivert's deep frustration.

Kluivert, noted for his prolific scoring during his career, saw his side outmatched by Saudi Arabia's clinical finishing. Saleh Abu Al-Shammat and Feras Al-Buraikan capitalized on opportunities, placing Saudi Arabia close to World Cup qualification.

Facing a crucial match against Iraq, Indonesia requires victory to keep qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, the decision to host games in Saudi Arabia has faced scrutiny but is not being used as an excuse by Kluivert, who remains proud of his team's efforts.

