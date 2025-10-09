Indonesia's World Cup Dreams Dim After Saudi Setback
Indonesia's World Cup aspirations are in jeopardy following a 3-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia. Coach Patrick Kluivert expressed frustration over missed chances and emphasized the need for improvement. With hopes hinged on an upcoming match against Iraq, Indonesia’s ambition for a historic World Cup qualification hangs in the balance.
Indonesia's national football team stands on the verge of missing out on the World Cup after a 3-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia. Despite two penalty goals by Kevin Diks, the team struggled to score in open play, leading to coach Patrick Kluivert's deep frustration.
Kluivert, noted for his prolific scoring during his career, saw his side outmatched by Saudi Arabia's clinical finishing. Saleh Abu Al-Shammat and Feras Al-Buraikan capitalized on opportunities, placing Saudi Arabia close to World Cup qualification.
Facing a crucial match against Iraq, Indonesia requires victory to keep qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, the decision to host games in Saudi Arabia has faced scrutiny but is not being used as an excuse by Kluivert, who remains proud of his team's efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
