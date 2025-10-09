Left Menu

Indonesia's World Cup Dreams Dim After Saudi Setback

Indonesia's World Cup aspirations are in jeopardy following a 3-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia. Coach Patrick Kluivert expressed frustration over missed chances and emphasized the need for improvement. With hopes hinged on an upcoming match against Iraq, Indonesia’s ambition for a historic World Cup qualification hangs in the balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:34 IST
Indonesia's World Cup Dreams Dim After Saudi Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's national football team stands on the verge of missing out on the World Cup after a 3-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia. Despite two penalty goals by Kevin Diks, the team struggled to score in open play, leading to coach Patrick Kluivert's deep frustration.

Kluivert, noted for his prolific scoring during his career, saw his side outmatched by Saudi Arabia's clinical finishing. Saleh Abu Al-Shammat and Feras Al-Buraikan capitalized on opportunities, placing Saudi Arabia close to World Cup qualification.

Facing a crucial match against Iraq, Indonesia requires victory to keep qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, the decision to host games in Saudi Arabia has faced scrutiny but is not being used as an excuse by Kluivert, who remains proud of his team's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

Tragic Accident: Road Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

 India
2
Malta's Surprise Nomination: Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Malta's Surprise Nomination: Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

 Malta
3
Currency Waves: Yen Resilience and Euro Pressure Amid Political Unrest

Currency Waves: Yen Resilience and Euro Pressure Amid Political Unrest

 Global
4
Massive Ephedrine Bust: Four Arrested in Telangana

Massive Ephedrine Bust: Four Arrested in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025