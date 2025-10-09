Richa Ghosh's Stunning Innings Rescues India's World Cup Hopes

Richa Ghosh delivered a crucial innings of 94 runs, playing a pivotal role in India's comeback against South Africa during the Women's World Cup match on Thursday.

Despite an initial collapse, Ghosh's 77-ball strategic play allowed India to post a competitive total of 251. Her innings, featuring 11 boundaries and four sixes, highlighted her ability to navigate a challenging situation effectively.

After a shaky start by the Indian team, where early partnerships proved insufficient, Ghosh's performance stood out, showcasing her skill and resilience in adapting to the pitch's conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)