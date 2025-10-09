Left Menu

Richa Ghosh's Stunning Innings Rescues India's World Cup Hopes

In a standout performance, Richa Ghosh scored a vibrant 94, leading India's recovery to post a challenging 251 against South Africa in the Women's World Cup, after an early batting collapse. Ghosh's 77-ball innings showcased strategic aggression and helped stabilize the team amid a top-order malfunction.

Updated: 09-10-2025 19:43 IST
Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh delivered a crucial innings of 94 runs, playing a pivotal role in India's comeback against South Africa during the Women's World Cup match on Thursday.

Despite an initial collapse, Ghosh's 77-ball strategic play allowed India to post a competitive total of 251. Her innings, featuring 11 boundaries and four sixes, highlighted her ability to navigate a challenging situation effectively.

After a shaky start by the Indian team, where early partnerships proved insufficient, Ghosh's performance stood out, showcasing her skill and resilience in adapting to the pitch's conditions.

