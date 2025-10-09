Richa Ghosh's Stunning Innings Rescues India's World Cup Hopes
In a standout performance, Richa Ghosh scored a vibrant 94, leading India's recovery to post a challenging 251 against South Africa in the Women's World Cup, after an early batting collapse. Ghosh's 77-ball innings showcased strategic aggression and helped stabilize the team amid a top-order malfunction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:43 IST
Richa Ghosh delivered a crucial innings of 94 runs, playing a pivotal role in India's comeback against South Africa during the Women's World Cup match on Thursday.
Despite an initial collapse, Ghosh's 77-ball strategic play allowed India to post a competitive total of 251. Her innings, featuring 11 boundaries and four sixes, highlighted her ability to navigate a challenging situation effectively.
After a shaky start by the Indian team, where early partnerships proved insufficient, Ghosh's performance stood out, showcasing her skill and resilience in adapting to the pitch's conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India to bat first after South Africa wins toss and elects to bowl in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup league match in Visakhapatnam.
Mandhana on Brink of Overtaking Clark's Record in Women's ODIs
Thrilling Toss: South Africa Faces India in Women's ODI World Cup
Pakistan Faces Australia in Women's ODI World Cup Showdown
Tazmin Brits Shines as South Africa Thrashes New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup