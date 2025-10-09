Vani Kapoor Takes Early Lead at Hero Women's Indian Open

Left Menu

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor leads the Hero Women's Indian Open after scoring an impressive 5-under 67 in the first round. With four Indians in the top 10, the tournament's first day was fruitful for the home players. Meanwhile, amateur Zara Anand staged a remarkable comeback to tie for second place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:07 IST
Vani Kapoor made an impressive start at the Hero Women's Indian Open, shooting a stellar 5-under 67 in the first round, securing a one-shot lead. The event proved successful for Indian golfers, with four in the top ten, notably amateur Zara Anand who tied for second.

Kapoor demonstrated her skill on the familiar terrain of DLF Golf and Country Club, finishing with six birdies against a single bogey. Her performance included a notable hat-trick of birdies on the back nine, strengthening her lead as the round concluded.

Emerging talent Zara Anand delivered a standout performance, recovering from a challenging start to score six birdies in her closing ten holes. Shannon Tan and Verena Gimmy also showcased strong rounds, finishing the day tied with Anand at 4-under 68.

