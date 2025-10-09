Clash of Champions Set for 20th Delhi Half Marathon
Defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu and cross-country medallist Lilian Rengeruk are poised for a thrilling showdown at the 20th Delhi Half Marathon. Rengeruk, eyeing the women’s course record, is in top form after her Prague victory. Prize money of USD 260,000 adds to the high stakes of the race.
The 20th Delhi Half Marathon promises a thrilling contest as defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu faces off against cross-country medallist Lilian Rengeruk. Scheduled for Sunday, this World Athletics Gold Label Road Race will see fierce competition.
Rengeruk, who secured victory at the Bengaluru World 10K last year, aims to break the women's course record. She clocked an impressive time of 1:03:32 in Valencia and recently triumphed in Prague, showcasing her strong form ahead of Delhi.
In a bid to prepare for further international challenges, Rengeruk has been training under Italian coach Claudio Berardelli. Meanwhile, in the men's category, Ethiopia's Birhanu Legase Gurmesa will compete against Kenya's Benard Biwott and Isaac Kipkemboi. With USD 260,000 in prize money on the line, the marathon promises high rewards for the victors.
