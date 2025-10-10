South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

In a thrilling encounter, South Africa edged out India by three wickets in their Women's World Cup match, leaving the Indian camp contemplating their strategies. India's top order failed to deliver, but wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh sparkled with a 77-ball 94, helping to post a competitive 251 all out.

However, the Indian bowlers were unable to contain South Africa's Nadine de Klerk and Laura Wolvaardt, who turned the tables with gritty performances. De Klerk's unbeaten 84 and Wolvaardt's crucial 70 anchored South Africa to a memorable victory. The hard-fought win left Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitting the need for top-order responsibility and growth.

Praising Ghosh's heroics, Kaur emphasized the need to learn from the experience. De Klerk, awarded Player of the Match, expressed pride in overcoming India and highlighted the thrill of performing under pressure. Skipper Wolvaardt echoed the sentiment, marveling at de Klerk's match-winning knock that underscored their formidable chase capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)