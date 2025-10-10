Left Menu

South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash

South Africa triumphed over India by three wickets in a Women's World Cup match. Despite India's batting collapse, Richa Ghosh's valiant efforts brought their total to 251. However, Nadine de Klerk and Laura Wolvaardt's performances ensured South Africa's victory. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged the lessons learned from the tough game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:10 IST
South Africa Stuns India in Nail-Biting Women's World Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling encounter, South Africa edged out India by three wickets in their Women's World Cup match, leaving the Indian camp contemplating their strategies. India's top order failed to deliver, but wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh sparkled with a 77-ball 94, helping to post a competitive 251 all out.

However, the Indian bowlers were unable to contain South Africa's Nadine de Klerk and Laura Wolvaardt, who turned the tables with gritty performances. De Klerk's unbeaten 84 and Wolvaardt's crucial 70 anchored South Africa to a memorable victory. The hard-fought win left Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitting the need for top-order responsibility and growth.

Praising Ghosh's heroics, Kaur emphasized the need to learn from the experience. De Klerk, awarded Player of the Match, expressed pride in overcoming India and highlighted the thrill of performing under pressure. Skipper Wolvaardt echoed the sentiment, marveling at de Klerk's match-winning knock that underscored their formidable chase capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
2
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global
3
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

 Global
4
Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025