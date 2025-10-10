Women-Only Track Sensation: Athlos Takes New York by Storm

The women's-only track start-up Athlos is making waves in its second year in New York, securing new sponsors and expanding its program, notably adding a field event. Founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the initiative aims to build a multi-meet calendar by 2026.

This year, Athlos multiplied its revenue significantly, with 3 million viewers tuning in for the inaugural 2024 meet. Existing sponsors Toyota and Tiffany & Co. renewed their commitments, while new supporter Cash App ensures instant prize money delivery. Ohanian emphasized athlete prioritization as the key to Athlos' success and its contrast to other struggling track start-ups.

High-profile athletes like Faith Kipyegon and Keely Hodgkinson are set to compete, alongside standout events like the Times Square long jump competition led by Tara Davis-Woodhall. Looking ahead, Ohanian aims to reveal new multi-meet locations, focusing on intentional growth and sustainability.

