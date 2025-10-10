Left Menu

England Triumphs in Eighth Successive Victory Against Wales at Wembley

England defeated Wales 3-0 in an international friendly at Wembley, marking their eighth successive win against Wales. Goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka secured the victory early in the match. Wales improved after the break, focusing on their upcoming World Cup qualifier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 02:16 IST
England Triumphs in Eighth Successive Victory Against Wales at Wembley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable display, England secured an eighth successive victory over Wales with a commanding 3-0 win during an international friendly at Wembley on Thursday.

Despite head coach Thomas Tuchel's strategic roster changes, England proved dominant from the outset, with goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka extinguishing Wales' hopes within the first 20 minutes.

While Wales managed to stabilize their performance in the second half, their focus remained on next Monday's crucial World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff, as England prepares to face Latvia to secure group supremacy and automatic qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
2
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global
3
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

 Global
4
Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

Israel's Cabinet Approves Hostage Release Deal

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025