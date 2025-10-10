England Triumphs in Eighth Successive Victory Against Wales at Wembley

In a remarkable display, England secured an eighth successive victory over Wales with a commanding 3-0 win during an international friendly at Wembley on Thursday.

Despite head coach Thomas Tuchel's strategic roster changes, England proved dominant from the outset, with goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka extinguishing Wales' hopes within the first 20 minutes.

While Wales managed to stabilize their performance in the second half, their focus remained on next Monday's crucial World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff, as England prepares to face Latvia to secure group supremacy and automatic qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)