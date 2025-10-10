Czech Resilience Holds Croatia to Goalless Stalemate

The Czech Republic displayed formidable resilience in their World Cup qualifier, holding Croatia to a goalless draw. Croatia, leading the group, intensified their offensive in the final minutes, but the Czech defense remained unyielding.

The game was tightly contested with both teams intent on avoiding errors, rapidly shutting down potential threats. An early chance for the Czech's Pavel Sulc went astray, while Croatia's Ivan Perisic missed opportunities in the first half.

Under the guidance of coach Zlatko Dalic in his 100th game, Croatia wore down the Czechs in the second half. Despite this, both teams remain at the summit of Group L. In the parallel match, the Faroe Islands defeated Montenegro 4-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)