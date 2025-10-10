Left Menu

Silent Stadium: Tuchel Criticizes Wembley Fans

Thomas Tuchel, England's head coach, criticized Wembley fans for their lack of enthusiasm during a 3-0 friendly victory against Wales. Despite an early goal spree, the atmosphere faltered. Tuchel expressed confidence in better support in future fixtures and praised his team's commitment and performance.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel did not hold back in his criticism of Wembley fans after England's comfortable 3-0 victory over Wales, calling the home support 'too quiet' during the game. The match started strong with goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka within the first 20 minutes, effectively sealing England's eighth consecutive win against Wales.

Despite the early success, the second half saw many England fans leaving early, with the away supporters being the only source of noise. Tuchel noted that the team's performance, which included preventing Wales from escaping their half, deserved more support from fans. He anticipated louder support in upcoming fixtures, including a crucial World Cup qualifying match in Latvia.

Tuchel, who left out key players like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, praised the current squad's dedication. His tactical decisions have proven effective, with six wins in his first seven games. The team's commitment and drive have been likened to a club team's unity, ensuring competition for positions remains high.

