Left Menu

Soccer-Former Leeds and Wales midfielder Yorath dies, aged 75

Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited ⁠with ‌our brother, ⁠Daniel," Yorath's children said in a statement. Yorath's son Daniel died aged 15 from ‍a genetic heart condition while playing in the garden in 1992.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:57 IST
Soccer-Former Leeds and Wales midfielder Yorath dies, aged 75
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Leeds United and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath has died after a ‌short illness, aged 75, his family said on Thursday. Yorath spent nine years at Leeds, making 199 ⁠appearances and winning the English league title in 1974.

He earned 59 caps for Wales, 42 as captain, and went on to manage ​the national team. "To most he was a revered footballing hero, ‍but to us he was dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited ⁠with ‌our brother, ⁠Daniel," Yorath's children said in a statement.

Yorath's son Daniel died aged 15 from ‍a genetic heart condition while playing in the garden in 1992. He ​had three other children, Louise, Jordan and Gabby, the latter ⁠a BBC sports presenter. Yorath became the first Welsh player to appear in the European ⁠Cup final when Leeds lost to Bayern Munich 2-0 in 1975.

Yorath had spells at Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur and Vancouver ⁠Whitecaps, and his coaching career included a spell at Bradford City ⁠where he ‌was in charge on the day of the Valley Parade fire in 1985 which killed 56 fans ⁠and injured 270.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee entered Pratik Jain's residence, took away key evidence including physical documents, electronic devices: ED.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee entered Pratik Jain's residence, took away ke...

 India
2
Swiss families file legal complaint over New Year's bar fire

Swiss families file legal complaint over New Year's bar fire

 Switzerland
3
Mamata Banerjee's convoy then proceeded to I-PAC office from where CM, her aides, police forcibly removed documents, electronic evidence: ED.

Mamata Banerjee's convoy then proceeded to I-PAC office from where CM, her a...

 India
4
Goldilocks moment: BJP on India's GDP seen growing 7.4 pc in FY26

Goldilocks moment: BJP on India's GDP seen growing 7.4 pc in FY26

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026