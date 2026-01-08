Soccer-Former Leeds and Wales midfielder Yorath dies, aged 75

Former Leeds United and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath has died after a ‌short illness, aged 75, his family said on Thursday. Yorath spent nine years at Leeds, making 199 ⁠appearances and winning the English league title in 1974.

He earned 59 caps for Wales, 42 as captain, and went on to manage ​the national team. "To most he was a revered footballing hero, ‍but to us he was dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited ⁠with ‌our brother, ⁠Daniel," Yorath's children said in a statement.

Yorath's son Daniel died aged 15 from ‍a genetic heart condition while playing in the garden in 1992. He ​had three other children, Louise, Jordan and Gabby, the latter ⁠a BBC sports presenter. Yorath became the first Welsh player to appear in the European ⁠Cup final when Leeds lost to Bayern Munich 2-0 in 1975.

Yorath had spells at Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur and Vancouver ⁠Whitecaps, and his coaching career included a spell at Bradford City ⁠where he ‌was in charge on the day of the Valley Parade fire in 1985 which killed 56 fans ⁠and injured 270.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)