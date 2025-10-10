Rabiot's Rebuttal: Footballers' Rights Versus Global Reach

Adrien Rabiot, the AC Milan midfielder, has received backing from France's players' union, UNFP, after expressing disapproval of Serie A's decision to hold a match in Australia. The 30-year-old's criticisms highlight the ongoing debate over player welfare versus commercial interests.

Serie A has seized the opportunity presented by the San Siro's unavailability in February, allowing Italian football to expand its global footprint with a fixture against Como in Perth. UNFP supports Rabiot's stance, emphasizing that many players share his views on the importance of expressing concerns.

UEFA, continuing to navigate the complexities of international matches, approved the fixture amid regulatory challenges. Meanwhile, the global players' union FIFPRO reinforces the fundamental principle of freedom of expression for footballers as these discussions unfold.

