Pat Cummins Faces Fitness Battle Ahead of Ashes Series

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins is racing against time to recover from a back injury for the upcoming Ashes series. Coach Andrew McDonald emphasizes cautious training to avoid further injuries. Cummins' progress is being closely monitored, and a decision on his participation will be made soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:54 IST
Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins is in a race against time to regain fitness for the first Ashes Test in November. Head Coach Andrew McDonald has stated that Cummins needs at least four weeks of dedicated training to be ready for the series opener scheduled in Perth.

After a back injury sidelined him during a tour of the West Indies, Cummins has made progress but remains cautious to prevent aggravating the injury. The cricketer and his coach are wary of the risks involved with early return, including the threat of soft tissue injuries.

Cummins' readiness will be evaluated soon, and he might play in a Cricket Australia XI match to test his fitness. The England 'A' team's concurrent tour may provide Cummins an alternative to the high-stake Ashes matches in the initial stages of the series.

