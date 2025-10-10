Left Menu

Showdown in Colombo: England vs Sri Lanka Women's ODI World Cup Clash

England aims to continue their winning streak while hosts Sri Lanka hope to secure their first win in the Women's ODI World Cup. England boasts a strong lineup, though Tammy Beaumont's form is a concern. Sri Lanka relies on Chamari Athapaththu and familiar conditions to bounce back from their previous washout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:12 IST
  • Sri Lanka

England gears up to extend its winning streak as they prepare to face hosts Sri Lanka in the Women's ODI World Cup league match on Saturday. As four-time champions, England's combination of experienced players and strategic depth makes them formidable opponents.

In recent encounters, England achieved back-to-back victories, first with a commanding win over South Africa and then a tense chase against Bangladesh. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt acknowledged the challenges, expressing a desire for fewer setbacks during their matches. Nonetheless, skipper Heather Knight's contributions have been instrumental.

Sri Lanka, playing in familiar conditions at home, seeks their first tournament win, counting on captain Chamari Athapaththu's prowess and their youthful squad. Weather conditions are a concern as both teams watch the skies, eager for an uninterrupted match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

