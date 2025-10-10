Showdown in Colombo: England vs Sri Lanka Women's ODI World Cup Clash

England gears up to extend its winning streak as they prepare to face hosts Sri Lanka in the Women's ODI World Cup league match on Saturday. As four-time champions, England's combination of experienced players and strategic depth makes them formidable opponents.

In recent encounters, England achieved back-to-back victories, first with a commanding win over South Africa and then a tense chase against Bangladesh. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt acknowledged the challenges, expressing a desire for fewer setbacks during their matches. Nonetheless, skipper Heather Knight's contributions have been instrumental.

Sri Lanka, playing in familiar conditions at home, seeks their first tournament win, counting on captain Chamari Athapaththu's prowess and their youthful squad. Weather conditions are a concern as both teams watch the skies, eager for an uninterrupted match.

(With inputs from agencies.)