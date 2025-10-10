Left Menu

Squash Makes Breakthrough as Olympic Sport in LA 2028

Squash has secured a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, offering a chance to grow the sport. A recent addition to the Olympic lineup, it’s boosting player motivation and funding. With innovative low-cost hosting plans, squash aims to feature regularly in future games.

Updated: 10-10-2025 15:11 IST
In a significant development for the sport, squash has secured a place in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marking a pivotal moment as it hopes to establish itself as a recurring feature in future Games. The inclusion has sparked enthusiasm among players and unlocked new funding opportunities, according to World Squash president Zena Wooldridge.

The International Olympic Committee's decision to add squash alongside four other sports aims to engage new global audiences, ending a longstanding quest for Olympic recognition. "This development serves as a powerful catalyst," Wooldridge emphasized, citing increased motivation among players and greater influx of resources from national Olympic committees and sports ministries.

Squash's debut will see matches played on a single glass court at Universal Studios, with a modest roster of 16 players per gender. Wooldridge views the limited scale as a financial advantage, and a strategic move to ensure ongoing inclusion in the Olympic Games, with ambitions stretching beyond Los Angeles to Brisbane 2032.

