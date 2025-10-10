Ultimate Showdown: Thrilling Play-Offs in Pro Kabaddi League

The climactic play-offs and title clash of this season's Pro Kabaddi League are set to unfold at the Thyagaraj Stadium, as organizers revealed on Friday. With the Delhi leg of season 12 kicking off on October 11, fans can expect a fiercely competitive showdown.

This season stands out as one of the most challenging yet, highlighted by Dabang Delhi K C's leading position in the points table, having already secured a top-eight spot. The intense battle for the remaining seven positions keeps fans on edge as the Delhi leg wraps up on October 23.

The play-offs begin with play-ins on October 25, featuring teams placed 5th to 8th striving for survival. Success here means advancing to the play-offs, set from October 26 to 29, before reaching the grand finale on October 31. The revised format, incorporating play-ins, ensures a more rigorous path to the PKL trophy.

