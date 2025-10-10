Left Menu

Ultimate Showdown: Thrilling Play-Offs in Pro Kabaddi League

The Pro Kabaddi League's play-offs and title clash will occur at Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium. The updated format intensifies competition as teams battle for play-off positions, culminating in a grand finale on October 31. The season promises thrilling matches and fierce competition among all 12 teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:05 IST
The climactic play-offs and title clash of this season's Pro Kabaddi League are set to unfold at the Thyagaraj Stadium, as organizers revealed on Friday. With the Delhi leg of season 12 kicking off on October 11, fans can expect a fiercely competitive showdown.

This season stands out as one of the most challenging yet, highlighted by Dabang Delhi K C's leading position in the points table, having already secured a top-eight spot. The intense battle for the remaining seven positions keeps fans on edge as the Delhi leg wraps up on October 23.

The play-offs begin with play-ins on October 25, featuring teams placed 5th to 8th striving for survival. Success here means advancing to the play-offs, set from October 26 to 29, before reaching the grand finale on October 31. The revised format, incorporating play-ins, ensures a more rigorous path to the PKL trophy.

