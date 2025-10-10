Yashasvi Jaiswal's Spectacular Century Seals Commanding Start for India

India's cricketing sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has crossed a significant career milestone, amassing over 3000 international runs across all formats. Jaiswal set the record on the opening day of the second and final Test against the West Indies at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Averaging an impressive 47.81, Jaiswal has achieved 3156 runs in just 50 matches. His consistent performance includes eight centuries and 17 half-centuries, with a notable strike rate of 76.88 and a personal best score of 214*. On the first day of the Test, Jaiswal notched his seventh Test century, remaining unbeaten at a commanding 173*.

This innings marked his second 150+ score in a day during a Test on Indian soil, a feat only previously accomplished multiple times by Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. As the day closed, India was poised at a strong 318/2, with Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill steady on the crease—indicative of a promising stand for the hosts.

