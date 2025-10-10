Left Menu

Sabalenka's Relentless Pursuit: A Perfect Streak Continues at Wuhan Open

Aryna Sabalenka secured her 20th consecutive victory at the Wuhan Open, overpowering Elena Rybakina to march into the semi-finals against Jessica Pegula. Joined by Coco Gauff, who also reached the semis, attention remains on Sabalenka's quest for a fourth straight title in this high-stakes tennis tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka extended her victorious streak at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches by defeating Elena Rybakina with a 6-3, 6-3 victory. This win propels Sabalenka into the semi-finals, where she will face Jessica Pegula.

Coco Gauff joined Sabalenka in the semi-finals after a comfortable victory against Laura Siegemund, while Jasmine Paolini surprised second seed Iga Swiatek. Sabalenka, the defending champion, further consolidated her reputation with a powerful performance, overcoming past defeats to seize the spotlight.

The upcoming semi-final poses another challenge for Sabalenka, but with a strong history against Pegula, she remains a favorite. Meanwhile, Paolini's sensational form continues as she sets up a match against Gauff after besting Swiatek for the first time.

