Left Menu

Gulveer Singh and India's Quest for Marathon Glory at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Double Asian championships gold medallist Gulveer Singh targets a memorable debut at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, focusing on performance over breaking records. Key competitors like Abhishek Pal and Kiran Matre aim for top timings, while women's defending champion Lily Das and debutant Ankita Dhyani anticipate strong performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:33 IST
Gulveer Singh and India's Quest for Marathon Glory at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon
Gulveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Gulveer Singh, a celebrated double gold medallist from the Asian Championships, is set to make his debut at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Yet, Singh, who bagged medals in the 5000m and 10,000m events, is seamlessly blending ambition with caution as he aims to perform without succumbing to record-breaking pressure.

The marathon scheduled for Sunday will spotlight several top-tier athletes in the 'Indian Elite' men's category. Gulveer is among the top contenders, but despite expectations, he emphasized his primary goal is simply to perform well, without dwelling on challenging the national record held by Avinash Sable.

On the women's side, defending champion Lily Das anticipates fierce competition will yield impressive results, while Ankita Dhyani, making her debut, highlights the crucial role of mental and emotional stamina. This event exemplifies India's evolving running scene, showcasing the opportunity for athletes to close the gap with international peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash over Mumbai's Pothole Tragedy: A Deeper Dive

Political Clash over Mumbai's Pothole Tragedy: A Deeper Dive

 India
2
Trump's New Deal: Slashing Drug Prices in the U.S.

Trump's New Deal: Slashing Drug Prices in the U.S.

 Global
3
Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures

Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures

 India
4
End of an Era: Remembering 'The Kitchen Mogul' T T Jagannathan

End of an Era: Remembering 'The Kitchen Mogul' T T Jagannathan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025