Gulveer Singh and India's Quest for Marathon Glory at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Gulveer Singh, a celebrated double gold medallist from the Asian Championships, is set to make his debut at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Yet, Singh, who bagged medals in the 5000m and 10,000m events, is seamlessly blending ambition with caution as he aims to perform without succumbing to record-breaking pressure.

The marathon scheduled for Sunday will spotlight several top-tier athletes in the 'Indian Elite' men's category. Gulveer is among the top contenders, but despite expectations, he emphasized his primary goal is simply to perform well, without dwelling on challenging the national record held by Avinash Sable.

On the women's side, defending champion Lily Das anticipates fierce competition will yield impressive results, while Ankita Dhyani, making her debut, highlights the crucial role of mental and emotional stamina. This event exemplifies India's evolving running scene, showcasing the opportunity for athletes to close the gap with international peers.

