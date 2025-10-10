Left Menu

Odisha Welcomes Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown

The 28th Asian Table Tennis Team Championships take center stage at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, from October 11-15, 2025. This marks Odisha's debut as host for the event, drawing nearly 500 participants from 22 countries. The tournament is a gateway for the ITTF World Championships 2026 in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:15 IST
Odisha Welcomes Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown
Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is set to host the 28th IITF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships from October 11 to 15, 2025. Organized by the International Table Tennis Federation, Asian Table Tennis Union, and the Table Tennis Federation of India, this marks the championship's debut in Odisha and its return to India after 16 years.

The event will feature nearly 500 players and staff from 22 countries, including table tennis powerhouses like China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. Indian athletes, including stars like Manika Batra and Ankur Bhattacharya, are vying for a spot in the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships 2026 in London, announced Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Participating athletes have begun preparations at Kalinga Stadium, with the Sports Department ensuring world-class facilities and security. To build momentum, the Championship Trophy toured key locations in Bhubaneswar. Concurrently, the National Junior Athletics Championship commenced at the same venue, showcasing over 2000 athletes, solidifying Odisha's global sports reputation.

