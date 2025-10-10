Ivory Coast and Senegal Goal Blitz Edge Them Closer to World Cup Berths
Ivory Coast and Senegal achieved striking victories, placing them at the brink of World Cup qualification. Ivory Coast beat Seychelles 7-0, while Senegal triumphed over South Sudan 5-0. Aubameyang's effort kept Gabon in contention, but Senegal looks to qualify with a win against Mauritania.
Ivory Coast and Senegal delivered impressive performances in their latest World Cup qualifying matches, securing crucial wins that bring them closer to the finals in North America next year. Ivory Coast's dominant 7-0 victory over Seychelles positioned them ahead in Group F, setting the stage for a decisive game against Kenya.
Meanwhile, Senegal reinforced their standing in Group B with a 5-0 win over South Sudan, thanks to contributions from Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane. A victory against Mauritania at home could seal their World Cup berth.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's four-goal feat kept Gabon's hopes alive, despite his subsequent red card, as they edged Gambia 4-3. The Democratic Republic of Congo remains competitive but must achieve a win and other favorable results to progress further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
