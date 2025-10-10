Ivory Coast and Senegal Goal Blitz Edge Them Closer to World Cup Berths

Ivory Coast and Senegal delivered impressive performances in their latest World Cup qualifying matches, securing crucial wins that bring them closer to the finals in North America next year. Ivory Coast's dominant 7-0 victory over Seychelles positioned them ahead in Group F, setting the stage for a decisive game against Kenya.

Meanwhile, Senegal reinforced their standing in Group B with a 5-0 win over South Sudan, thanks to contributions from Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane. A victory against Mauritania at home could seal their World Cup berth.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's four-goal feat kept Gabon's hopes alive, despite his subsequent red card, as they edged Gambia 4-3. The Democratic Republic of Congo remains competitive but must achieve a win and other favorable results to progress further.

