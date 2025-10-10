Left Menu

Ivory Coast and Senegal Goal Blitz Edge Them Closer to World Cup Berths

Ivory Coast and Senegal achieved striking victories, placing them at the brink of World Cup qualification. Ivory Coast beat Seychelles 7-0, while Senegal triumphed over South Sudan 5-0. Aubameyang's effort kept Gabon in contention, but Senegal looks to qualify with a win against Mauritania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:26 IST
Ivory Coast and Senegal Goal Blitz Edge Them Closer to World Cup Berths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ivory Coast and Senegal delivered impressive performances in their latest World Cup qualifying matches, securing crucial wins that bring them closer to the finals in North America next year. Ivory Coast's dominant 7-0 victory over Seychelles positioned them ahead in Group F, setting the stage for a decisive game against Kenya.

Meanwhile, Senegal reinforced their standing in Group B with a 5-0 win over South Sudan, thanks to contributions from Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane. A victory against Mauritania at home could seal their World Cup berth.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's four-goal feat kept Gabon's hopes alive, despite his subsequent red card, as they edged Gambia 4-3. The Democratic Republic of Congo remains competitive but must achieve a win and other favorable results to progress further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Rocks Tennessee Munitions Plant

Tragic Explosion Rocks Tennessee Munitions Plant

 Global
2
Greater Bengaluru Authority: A New Chapter in Urban Governance

Greater Bengaluru Authority: A New Chapter in Urban Governance

 India
3
Geert Wilders Halts Campaign Over Security Concerns

Geert Wilders Halts Campaign Over Security Concerns

 Global
4
Palestinians Return Home as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope

Palestinians Return Home as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025