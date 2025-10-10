Left Menu

Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi K C secured a 39-33 victory over Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League. Akshit Dhull shone with a Super 10, while Himanshu Singh's efforts for Gujarat were not enough. Delhi capitalized on crucial moments to maintain their lead and secure the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:54 IST
Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dabang Delhi K C emerged victorious over Gujarat Giants, clinching a 39-33 win in the Pro Kabaddi League's latest clash. Key player Akshit Dhull impressed by achieving a Super 10 in the absence of Ashu Malik, effectively leading his team to victory.

Despite stellar performances from Himanshu Singh, who also registered a Super 10 for Gujarat, and significant contributions from Mohammadreza Shadloui and Himanshu Jaglan, the Giants were unable to surpass Delhi. Both teams began with intensity, with early contributions from Rakesh, Neeraj Narwal, Surjeet Singh, and Mohammadreza Shadloui.

As the match progressed, Dabang Delhi began to dominate, extending their lead despite a fierce effort from the Giants, including a super tackle by Visvanth. Key contributions by Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, and Surjeet Singh ensured Delhi maintained their foothold, ultimately securing the win with a 21-14 advantage by halftime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Palestinian Recognition Creates Unintended Legal Limbo

Norway's Palestinian Recognition Creates Unintended Legal Limbo

 Global
2
Haryana IAS Officers' Association Calls for Serious Probe into IPS Officer's Death

Haryana IAS Officers' Association Calls for Serious Probe into IPS Officer's...

 India
3
Goals Galore: African Teams on the Verge of World Cup Qualification

Goals Galore: African Teams on the Verge of World Cup Qualification

 Global
4
White House Criticizes Nobel Committee for Overlooking Trump for Peace Prize

White House Criticizes Nobel Committee for Overlooking Trump for Peace Prize

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025