Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi K C emerged victorious over Gujarat Giants, clinching a 39-33 win in the Pro Kabaddi League's latest clash. Key player Akshit Dhull impressed by achieving a Super 10 in the absence of Ashu Malik, effectively leading his team to victory.

Despite stellar performances from Himanshu Singh, who also registered a Super 10 for Gujarat, and significant contributions from Mohammadreza Shadloui and Himanshu Jaglan, the Giants were unable to surpass Delhi. Both teams began with intensity, with early contributions from Rakesh, Neeraj Narwal, Surjeet Singh, and Mohammadreza Shadloui.

As the match progressed, Dabang Delhi began to dominate, extending their lead despite a fierce effort from the Giants, including a super tackle by Visvanth. Key contributions by Neeraj Narwal, Ajinkya Pawar, and Surjeet Singh ensured Delhi maintained their foothold, ultimately securing the win with a 21-14 advantage by halftime.

