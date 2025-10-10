India U23 Triumphs Over Indonesia in Thrilling Friendly

In a thrilling international friendly match, the India U23 men's team secured a 2-1 victory over Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium. The win highlighted India's impressive attacking skills and solid defense.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat was the star for India, scoring a brace within the first 26 minutes. His first goal came as early as the fifth minute, showcasing quick reflexes and accuracy. Meanwhile, Indonesia's Dony Tri Pamungkas managed to find the net just before the half-time break.

The second half saw a more defensive stance from India, as they fended off multiple attempts by the Indonesian side to equalize. Despite the numerous changes made by Indonesia's coach, India's backline, led by strong performances in defense and by goalkeeper Mohanraj K, remained resilient.

(With inputs from agencies.)