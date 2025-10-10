Anil Kumble Foresees Triple Century for Yashasvi Jaiswal in Test Against West Indies
Former head coach Anil Kumble anticipates a landmark triple century from Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second Test against the West Indies. Jaiswal's stellar unbeaten 173 on day one, enhanced by 22 fours, has set the stage for a potential milestone at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Anil Kumble, India's former head coach and illustrious spinner, believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal is primed to make history with his first triple hundred in Test cricket against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
On the opening day, Jaiswal captivated spectators by batting throughout and remaining unbeaten at 173 off 253 balls, adorned with 22 fours. Adopting a cautious initial approach to counter the West Indies' pace attack, he gradually accelerated, reaching his 50 in 82 balls, with the next 50 in just 63 deliveries, marking his seventh Test century.
With the momentum in his favor and ideal batting conditions, Kumble encourages Jaiswal to aim beyond a double hundred, potentially achieving a rare triple century, a feat attained by only two Indians to date. If Jaiswal succeeds, he joins cricketing elite, further enhancing his thriving career.
